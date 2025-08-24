Woman hit in crosswalk says she’s grateful she and baby are alive

By Paul Burton

Click here for updates on this story

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The mother who was struck by a car in a Framingham crosswalk with her baby in the stroller is speaking out and said she is thankful to be alive.

Mother recovering from injuries

Maribel Cando said it’s a miracle her 7-month-old daughter, Paulette, only sustained a cut on her foot and scratch on her head from the accident.

“When I got the impact, the only thing I thought was, ‘Please save my daughter, Lord; please save my daughter,'” she said.

Cando said she had just left the immigration office to update her information in Framingham on Tuesday. As she was crossing the intersection of Waverly and Hollis streets, she was struck by a car in the crosswalk.

“I noticed this car coming, and itdidn’t stop, and we got impacted by the car and both of us flew out of sight. I flew over the car and my daughter did, too,” she said. Cando broke her arm and her elbow in the accident and is expected to recover.

Community offers support

Police said the intersection has a concurrent signal, which means the driver has a green light while the pedestrian has a walk signal. The driver is supposed to yield to the pedestrian at the crosswalk, which didn’t happen in this case.

Cando said right now, she can’t work or hold her daughter or care for her family because of her injuries. Even the stroller she had was destroyed in the accident. Friends are raising money online to help get the family back on their feet, and Cando said she thanks her community for stepping in.

“I thank God for saving me and my daughter. He really saved me from dying,” Cando said. “I just want to thank you so much for any help that we can get. God bless you all, all for your help and your support.”

Framingham police say the driver did remain on scene and was cited with a crosswalk violation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.