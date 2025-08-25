Artist inspires urban sketching movement in West Michigan

By Alina Hauter

HOLLAND, Michigan (WXMI) — Marcia Schrotenboer has become a familiar face in Holland, known for capturing moments not through a camera but through her sketches. Later in life, Schrotenboer has found her passion for urban sketching, a craft she believes can bring people together in West Michigan.

“I’ve lived in Holland, West Michigan, since 1977 and Herman Miller brought my family here when I was in high school,” Schrotenboer said.

Frequently seen riding her Dutch bike, she often spends her time sketching scenes around her in places like downtown Holland.

“If there’s a lot going on and I start sketching for that period of time, nothing else is going on in my mind. It’s just me and the scene and whatever materials I’m using,” she explained.

Schrotenboer’s artistic journey began in 2016, while working with residents at a senior living community. She was inspired by a resident who carried a sketchbook with her wherever she went.

“I was telling my husband … I said, “You should see Ruth’s sketchbook. It’s amazing. I wish I could do that.’ He said, ‘Did you ever try?’ And that was just enough to… it planted a seed,” she recalled.

That seed blossomed into a commitment to urban sketching, which focuses on depicting real-life scenes accurately.

In 2022, Schrotenboer founded the first chapter of urban sketchers in West Michigan. Urban Sketchers West Michigan is part of a global organization dedicated to the art form.

“And now there’s Detroit, Ann Arbor, Traverse City, Mid Michigan, and sort of a budding one in Kalamazoo,” she noted.

Her favorite subjects are people, whether she’s sketching downtown or at events like ArtPrize.

“You can capture the energy of what’s happening. Get to know the artists that are there, the people who are visiting,” she said.

In recent years, Schrotenboer has committed to documenting heavier themes, such as political rallies.

“The response that I got from other people showed me that it was really powerful for them too to see how they were expressing their feelings captured through my lens of my sketchbook and pen and colors,” she said.

For Schrotenboer, sketching has served as a cathartic experience, and one that has connected her with so many different people.

“I found that I’m not alone, and there’s a very large community that shares my thoughts and beliefs, and that’s definitely been a silver lining back to me, people are enjoying it,” she added.

Looking ahead, she hopes to encourage more participation from the younger generation in West Michigan.

“I so would love to get other people, Gen Z involved. And you know, we have a few, but not a lot. We have children who join us, but not a lot. So, that’s really my hope,” Schrotenboer said.

