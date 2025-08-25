Burglars use stolen car to break into cannabis shop

By Julian Paras

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Early Thursday morning, thieves used a stolen car as a battering ram to break into Dark Matter Cannabis in Northeast Albuquerque, leaving the business with thousands of dollars in damages and stolen products. Hannah Renick, the general manager of the business, expressed her shock and dismay at the recent burglary.

“It was really disheartening, really, sad to see that that would happen. Not surprising considering, you know, dispensaries get hit all the time, but it was shocking to see it happen to us,” Renick said.

Staff at Dark Matter Cannabis reported that the thieves stole about $1,000 worth of product, but Renick emphasized that the theft pales in comparison to the damage inflicted to the front of the business.

“We’re still kind of getting an estimate, but we’re guessing it’s probably going to be around 50 to 75K in damages,” Renick said.

Renick said police have gathered fingerprints for the people shown in the video. Once the thieves stole what they wanted, they left the stolen car, which was later recovered by the owner. Despite the setback, Renick and staff remain determined to rebuild.

“We’re just going to keep working on repairs and just building back up to what, you know, we know and love,” she said.

