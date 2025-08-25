Dr. Lisa Alcorta Joins Houston City College as Vice Chancellor of Student Services

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston City College (HCC) has named Dr. Lisa Alcorta its new Vice Chancellor of Student Services, effective August 18. With more than 25 years of leadership in higher education, student affairs, and institutional transformation, Dr. Alcorta arrives with a proven track record of turning big goals into measurable gains for students.

“I’m honored to join HCC at such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Alcorta. “Together, we’ll build clear, supportive pathways so every student can achieve their academic and personal goals.”

Why this hire matters for Houston

HCC is one of the nation’s largest open-admission community college systems and a launchpad for first-generation students, career-changers, and working families across Greater Houston. Dr. Alcorta’s appointment signals an HCC commitment to student-centered service, equity in access, and data-informed decision-making—the same pillars that have defined her career.

“Dr. Alcorta’s student-first leadership and equity focus will strengthen how we serve Houstonians,” said Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D. “Her experience will help us ensure every student has the support to succeed.”

A leader shaped by student success

Most recently: Senior Vice President for Programs & Operations at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), guiding initiatives that support more than 500 member institutions across the U.S. and abroad.

Previously: Senior posts within Alamo Colleges District in San Antonio, including Vice President of Student Success at San Antonio College, where she oversaw enrollment management and championed retention, graduation, and transfer outcomes.

Signature strengths: Holistic student experience models, cross-functional collaboration, and results driven by smart use of data.

Fast facts: Dr. Lisa Alcorta

Role: Vice Chancellor of Student Services, Houston City College (HCC)

Start date: August 18, 2025

Education:

Ed.D., Educational Leadership & Administration — The University of Texas at Austin

M.S.W., Social Work — Our Lady of the Lake University (San Antonio)

B.A., The University of Texas at San Antonio

What students can expect

Under Dr. Alcorta’s leadership, readers can expect a sharpened focus on:

Seamless enrollment & onboarding that removes barriers and speeds time to class.

Holistic supports—advising, financial aid navigation, mental-health and basic-needs resources—woven together around each learner’s goals.

Clear transfer & career pathways that connect coursework to jobs, apprenticeships, and four-year degrees.

Data-guided improvements so services keep getting better, semester after semester.

About Houston City College

Home to 14 Centers of Excellence and numerous satellite centers, HCC serves the diverse communities of Greater Houston with associate degrees, certificates, workforce training, and lifelong learning—preparing students to live and work in an increasingly international, technology-driven economy.

