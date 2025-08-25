Edison Arts Foundation’s Afterschool Arts Academy Returns: Dance, Homework Help, and Daily Joy for Houston Kids

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

August 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — When there’s school, there’s Afterschool—starting Tuesday, September 2!

Houston families, sharpen those pencils and lace up those dance shoes—the Edison Arts Foundation is opening the curtain on another inspiring year of its Afterschool Arts Academy for ages 5–13. This beloved program blends daily transportation to FBAAD, high-energy dance classes (ballet, hip-hop, modern, and tap), year-round performance opportunities, and the kind of after-school academic support that keeps homework—and confidence—on track. Why Houston Style Magazine loves this program

Because it works. Kids arrive from school, refuel with snacks, tackle assignments with homework assistance, and then step into the studio to learn technique, rhythm, and stage presence. It’s a full afternoon of arts education + enrichment, wrapped in the Edison Arts Foundation’s mission to make quality arts training accessible to all families.

What families can expect

Daily transportation from school to FBAAD

Dance training in ballet, hip-hop, modern, and tap

Showtime all year: recitals and community performance opportunities

Academic enrichment and homework help built into each afternoon

Scholarships available: free and reduced-cost options ensure no child sits out for financial reasons

Real community: a supportive, structured environment that celebrates effort, artistry, and growth

New season, big milestone

This fall marks the 19th dance season for the FBAAD family—proof that consistency, community, and creativity make a powerful combo in Fort Bend and Greater Houston.

Registration & Contact

Register now: fbaad.com

Questions? info@edisonartsfoundation.org • 281-403-3200

Fall classes begin: Tuesday, September 2

Seats fill quickly—especially for campuses with high demand for transportation. Secure your child’s spot today.

Fast Facts (Share with a Friend)

Who: Students ages 5–13 with a love for dance and the arts

What: Daily after-school arts + academics with transportation to FBAAD

Where: FBAAD studios (transported from school)

Why: To build skill, confidence, discipline—and a lifelong love for the arts

How: Register at FBAAD.com | Scholarships available

Houston Style Magazine salutes the Edison Arts Foundation for turning afternoons into art-filled, achievement-ready experiences for our young Houstonians. See you at registration—and at the next standing ovation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611