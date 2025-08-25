Family speaking out after senior homeowners were charged $64,000 in asphalt paving scam

By Robb Coles

HOPKINSVILLE, Kentucky (WTVF) — The Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sounding the alarm about an asphalt paving scam that’s happened this summer.

An elderly couple in Hopkinsville said they’re among the most recent victims. I heard from their adult son about the steps he’s currently taking to help recover their money.

“My parents were getting a free driveway, and like that doesn’t make sense,” said Brent Hyams, son of Jim and Nancy Hyams, who live in Hopkinsville.

Earlier this summer, Brent Hyams rushed from East Nashville to his parents’ home in Hopkinsville after a relative mentioned the free driveway over the phone.

Before he arrived, even his call to them came seconds too late.

“I actually had to call twice because they were in there with them in their house and they had just put $64,000 on four different credit cards,” said Hyams.

Hyams said at the end of June a man pulled his truck up in his parents’ driveway.

According to Hyams, a man got out and approached his mom Nancy unsolicited, and said his crew was doing work with asphalt in the area, they had extra and could patch the Hyams’ driveway for a low price.

“She said ‘I told them they could just patch in a couple of places,’ because they didn’t need a new driveway,” Hyams said.

Then she signed their invoice, but according to Hyams, it was mostly blank

“Once they got that signature, then they filled out all the other additional information on the invoice which made it look like she approved everything with full knowledge,” Hyams said.

However, the crew paved the entire driveway, and the bill came to $64,000, with payment due immediately.

Hyams said one of the cards was even double-charged, bringing the total to $79,000.

After calling the police, Hyams was able to stop payment on three of the four credit cards his parents used to pay the bill.

He also reported the scam to the Better Business Bureau locally, and found a complaint with a similar set of circumstances for a company that shared a similar name and the same phone number listed on the invoice his parents received for a company out of state.

Hyams parents live on a fixed income, and considered refinancing their house to pay for the bill.

The invoice contained a company name, and a phone number, but very few other details.

In pursuing this story, I called the number listed on the invoice the Hyams received, reaching out for comment, but the line was no longer in service.

I’m withholding the name of company though in my reporting, because according to the Better Business Bureau, in some cases scammers can use the name of businesses or agencies they’re not actually connected to take advantage of people.

However, the Better Business Bureau said there are some specific patterns to watch out for no matter which company is using them.

“These scams start with an unsolicited visit to your door,” said Lorneth Peters, Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky’s vice president of engagement and marketing.

Peters said, after that the scammers try to create urgency, like saying they’re only in town for the day.

“They always use what I call trigger words to make you act quickly and make a decision they want you to make,” Peters said.

Peters said if you’re approached like this, you should take time to consider what’s happening.

She also advises contacting the police and the Better Business Bureau about it.

If you don’t catch the scam in time before the work begins, she said you can dispute the cost, even afterwards.

“You can say, let me see what I signed one more time. I am not comfortable paying for this, because when we first had our discussion and you gave me a quote you said this was all I was going to pay,” Peters said.

Beyond that, Peters said oftentimes the scammers are not using documents that are considered legal.

Here are some more tips from the Better Business Bureau about avoiding this type of scam, and how it works.

Scammers arrive without notice, offering a “great deal” on leftover asphalt. They quote a price per foot but later switch to per square foot or another inflated rate. Once work begins, homeowners are pressured to expand the job. Victims are handed a massive bill and told to pay immediately, often through cash or multiple credit cards.

The Better Business Bureau also offered the following tips for senior homeowners. Be skeptical of unsolicited offers. Reputable contractors don’t show up unannounced. Do your research. Check BBB.org for ratings, complaint history, and accreditation. Get a contract in writing. The scope of work, total cost, and timeline should be clearly outlined before work begins. Avoid paying immediately. Never hand over large sums on the spot. Use traceable payment methods and avoid cash.

As for the Hyams, Brent is continuing to work get their money back from the one credit card company that didn’t stop the payment.

With this being such a stressful situation, he’s hoping his parents, both in their 80s, won’t take what happened to heart.

“I don’t want them to stress out about this to where they’re having health issues exacerbated by this situation,” Hyams said.

