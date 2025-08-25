Gaza’s Children Are Not Negotiating Chips: Houston Must Stand With Civilians—And Reject Hamas

By Francis Page, Jr.

The headline no one wanted: famine in Gaza City The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has confirmed famine in the Gaza Governorate, including Gaza City. Translation: • Families have almost no food access; • Dangerous child malnutrition is widespread; • People are dying of hunger daily. Analysts warn famine could spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis without rapid access and scale-up. About 514,000 people are already in famine conditions, potentially 641,000 if nothing changes. Global health leaders continue to call for a ceasefire and unrestricted aid. Bottom line: famine is driven by policy choices—and different choices can end it.

How we got here—without losing the plot On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas committed mass murder and kidnappings—war crimes we unequivocally condemn. Israel’s prolonged campaign then devastated Gaza’s infrastructure and repeatedly displaced civilians. Aid flows have never met need: roughly 100 trucks/day in parts of late spring–summer versus ~500/day pre-war. Operations that empty neighborhoods also empty pantries. That’s how famine takes root. A durable solution pairs full ceasefire, release of all hostages, and guaranteed aid corridors. Anything less is a headline waiting to happen again. Say it plainly: Hamas is not Gaza Hamas chose violence, repression, and fighting from civilian areas—endangering families and aid workers alike. Hamas must free every hostage and disarm. Gaza’s people deserve leadership that invests in schools and hospitals, not tunnels and terror. And collective punishment is not justice; protecting civilians is a moral red line. What “famine” means in human terms Famine triggers when an area crosses thresholds for food access, acute child malnutrition, and hunger-related deaths. In Gaza City, clinicians report kids with shrinking arm circumference, parents skipping meals for days, and too little therapeutic food. Statistics say that people are starving; clinic lines show who. A Houston work plan: compassion with logistics Houston understands crisis response—speed, scale, coordination. Let’s put that to work. What Houstonians can do • Support trusted aid groups (WFP, UNICEF, IRC, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, ANERA). • Advocate for three linked goals: ceasefire + release of hostages + scaled, safe aid. • Mobilize local networks—faith communities, campuses, civic clubs—for fundraisers, teach-ins, and interfaith vigils that center civilians. • Fight disinformation by sharing updates from credible humanitarian sources. • Use your platforms to keep attention on human stakes, not hot takes. Numbers at a glance • Famine confirmed: Gaza Governorate (incl. Gaza City); risk to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. • In famine now: ~514,000; projected 641,000 without major course-corrections. • Aid gap: ~100 trucks/day in parts of late spring–summer vs. ~500/day pre-war. • Imperative: Ceasefire, hostages home, aid at scale.

Houston Style Magazine editorial stance Houston Style Magazine stands with Palestinian civilians of the Gaza Governorate seeking food, safety, and a future. We are Hamas-critical because its violence and authoritarianism sabotage that future. We are pro-human, demanding a ceasefire that feeds families, frees hostages, and rebuilds hope for Gaza’s next generation. Gaza’s children did not choose this war. They shouldn’t have to survive it alone.

