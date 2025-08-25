Peanut the Conservation Turtle turns 41! What does she want for her birthday?

By Shannon Becker

Click here for updates on this story

Missouri (KOAM) — Peanut the conservation turtle turns 41! Her shell was transformed into the shape it is by litter, a cast-off plastic six-pack ring.

Missouri Dept Conservation (MDC) have given Peanut a wonderful life and she has been able to remind Missourians — and people all over the world — to not litter.

Peanut is turning 41, and MDC is throwing her a Birthday Party.

“Peanut’s birthday party activities this year will include card making, litter awareness pledges, Peanut coloring sheets, and an Eat Like a Turtle activity. The nature center will be serving turtle-style birthday food in honor of Peanut’s big day – worms and crickets.”

Peanut the Turtle is a red-eared slider who serves as a reminder to be considerate of wildlife and dispose of litter properly. Peanut has been featured in numerous TV stories and newspaper articles, made public appearances.

She asks everyone instead of giving her gifts, Please DO NOT litter!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.