Cattle theft devastates family, highlighting a growing crime trend across Central Texas

CALVERT, Texas (KXXV) — A Calvert family is grappling with the emotional and financial impact of cattle theft after five of their animals were stolen from their ranch, highlighting a growing crime trend across Central Texas.

Angelica and Emmanuel Castro discovered the theft when they received an early morning call about a break-in at their property. The stolen cattle included two calves that their daughter Isabella had raised since birth.

“It’s heartbreaking and it’s frustrating, especially because we invest so much and we work hard for what we have and take care of it and then it’s just gone just an instant,” Angelica Castro said.

The theft has particularly affected young Isabella, who had bottle-fed and cared for two of the stolen calves.

“I felt really sad about leaving our cows and it’s just so sad,” she said.

“It took a lot of emotion out of her that day when we told her that her two babies were gone because those were as her princess and her big boy. She bottle fed them and took care of them,” Angelica Castro said.

The crime has left the Castro family feeling vulnerable and questioning their security.

“It’s like really heartbreaking, you know. We’ve been trying to make something good at this ranch, and it’s just heartbreaking now,” Emmanuel Castro said.

Local police and the Texas Southwestern Cattle Association have launched an investigation into the theft. However, the Castro family believes addressing this issue will require community-wide cooperation.

“This is something that we as a community have to come together to resolve the issue,” Angelica Castro said.

“You know if you see something, say something, come forward and help each other out because at the end of the day that’s what neighbors are here for — to help each other,” Angelica added.

Calvert police are urging neighbors to stay alert and vigilant. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers.

