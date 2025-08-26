City of Stockton considers introducing pallet ordinance to prevent fires

By Esteban Reynoso

Click here for updates on this story

STOCKTON (KOVR) — Officials in the California city of Stockton are taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of fires caused by flammable wooden pallets often found outside stores and storage areas.

The issue is especially close to home for the Stockton Emergency Food Bank, which has faced four fires just this year. While the causes of those fires are still under investigation, officials believe improperly stored pallets may have played a role.

At the food bank, staff are already implementing safety precautions. Alesha Pichler, with the Stockton Emergency Food Bank, says they’ve learned to be vigilant.

“We gather our pallets at the end of the day and put them inside of our trucks,” Pichler explained. “Those trucks are put inside the warehouse so there’s nothing outside that can be caught on fire.”

The food bank, which serves about 500 people daily, relies on large shipments of food—many of which arrive on wooden pallets. These pallets are a necessity but can also be a fire hazard if left outside or unattended.

To reduce risk, the organization uses security gates, surveillance cameras, and a night security team. Still, the visible damage from past fires serves as a stark reminder of the danger.

“When these fires did happen, our staff was in the background cleaning up… while our volunteers were at the front making sure the community was still fed,” said Pichler.

In response to the growing concern, the Stockton Fire Department has been working on a proposed pallet ordinance, which was recently presented to the city’s environmental committee. The goal is to prevent fires by regulating how pallets are stored outside retail and warehouse facilities.

Although the ordinance is still in the discussion phase, it would likely begin as an educational effort and may eventually be enforced by code enforcement officers if it’s adopted by the City Council.

“I think they’re trying to get in front of the problem instead of reacting after the fact,” Pichler added.

For now, the city hopes that by raising awareness and encouraging better pallet storage practices, it can stop fires before they start.

The ordinance has not yet been finalized or voted on, but the conversation marks a significant step in making Stockton a safer place for residents and businesses alike.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.