Father accused of taking “upskirt” photos of women, girls at stores

By Juli McDonald

HINGHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A father from Hanover is accused of taking “upskirt” photos at a popular shopping center in Hingham, Massachusetts. Police say 44-year-old Aedan Ford secretly took pictures under the skirts of women and girls.

Investigators described Ford’s alleged pattern of behavior as so egregious that it is was reasonable to believe he’d likely continue the trend if he had not been caught.

Ford is accused of taking upskirt cellphone photos of women and teen girls at the Derby Street Shops. He allegedly held his lowered cellphone with one hand, and with the other, pushed a shopping cart holding a young child who appeared to be his own daughter.

“Especially when you’re in a public place, there’s other people around, and people wouldn’t be suspicious by someone carrying their phone. We all carry our phone in our hands,” said Hingham Police Lt. Steven Dearth.

But according to court documents, Ford’s behavior was so blatant and obvious, another man shopping in Whole Foods saw what he was doing and told store managers.

An employee told police that surveillance video shows Ford bending over, pretending to look under fruit displays as he extended his phone beneath a victim’s skirt.

Two incidents involved minors

“They were able to identify that two other incidents where this same person committed what you’d commonly refer to as ‘upskirting’ and two of those cases in Kohl’s involved minors, meaning children under 18,” Lt. Dearth said.

Ford was arrested at his home in Hanover Monday. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He must stay away from the Derby Street Shops, and must have no unsupervised contact with minors, excluding his own children. He’s due back in court in October.

