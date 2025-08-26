Hamakua wildfire 75% contained; roads impacted

By KITV Staff

PA’AUILO, Hawaii (KITV) — The Hawaii County Fire Department has reported a wildland fire in Hamakua, prompting a Wildfire Watch for Paauilo.

As of 10:11 a.m., the Hawaii Fire Department reported that 75% of the Hamakua wildfire has been contained. However, the fire continues to burn.

Fire and Police remain on the scene and confirm that there are no threats to the community at this time.

Highway 19 is closed between mile markers 35 and 37. Drivers should use Hauola Road as a detour and expect traffic delays. Officials advise avoiding the area if possible.

Drivers can view Hawaii County’s Hazard Impact Map here for any changes.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency will provide updates if conditions change.

