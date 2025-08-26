Mom charged after infant falls from second-story window

By Kelby Wingert

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) — A Newton woman is charged with child neglect after her infant fell from a second-story window.

Angelia Varner was arrested on Monday.

Court records show she left her three young kids, who are all under the age of 9, alone in their apartment while she stepped outside.

Police say the youngest, who is 23 months old, fell about 12 feet from an open bedroom window.

They say the child’s head was bruised.

According to the criminal complaint, Varner told police she left the window open to cool down the apartment and the screen had been torn for several months.

Records show witnesses told police the children are often left unattended.

