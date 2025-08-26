Skip to Content
Police body camera shows deadly shootout during robbery investigation

<i>Milwaukee Police/WTMJ via CNN Newsource</i><br/>New body camera footage released by Milwaukee police shows the moments leading up to a deadly shootout between officers and a suspect during a robbery investigation.
Milwaukee Police/WTMJ via CNN Newsource
New body camera footage released by Milwaukee police shows the moments leading up to a deadly shootout between officers and a suspect during a robbery investigation.
By WTMJ Web Staff

    MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) — New body camera footage released by Milwaukee police shows the moments leading up to a deadly shootout between officers and a suspect during a robbery investigation.

The incident occurred on Aug. 9 near 60th and Center streets as police were investigating a series of robberies at local businesses. According to police, the suspect was on a porch with a gun and refused officers’ commands to drop his weapon.

“Drop the gun, drop the gun,” officers can be heard shouting in the body camera footage before gunshots ring out.

The confrontation escalated into an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police officers. The 31-year-old man died during the incident, though investigators have not yet determined whether he died by suicide or was struck by police gunfire.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

