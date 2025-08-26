Police seize 213 birds in suspected cockfighting ring

By Kamilah Williams, WTKR News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (WTKR) — More than 200 birds have been seized by Virginia Beach police connected to what they say is a suspected cockfighting ring, according to a release.

After complaints were made about aggressive dogs loose on the property, VBPD surveillance showed that there were also a large number of birds kept there.

In total, 213 birds were surrendered by the homeowner, which included 36 adult roosters. Two injured birds were humanely euthanized, police say.

Calvin Johnson, a Virginia Beach resident, said the alleged cockfighting was surprising but not entirely unexpected in the rural area.

“I mean, I could definitely see a lot of people around here doing that, but I was kind of surprised too,” Johnson said.

Johnson described most people in the area as nice, though he acknowledged some residents can be “a little on the rougher side.”

“There are occasionally some people who are a little on the rougher side. I could definitely see some people around you doing this,” Johnson said.

Despite the incident, Johnson said it doesn’t reflect the broader community.

“The people around here are very nice. Most of them, you know, don’t have a problem. They just want to keep to themselves,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes there should be consequences for those involved in animal fighting.

“I definitely don’t think that animal violence should be, you know, anywhere in Virginia Beach, let alone the world. So I do think people who were responsible should be held accountable,” Johnson said.

The seizure took place on Friday morning, Aug. 22.

The birds, which are in the custody of the VBPD Animal Services Bureau, will now undergo testing to “determine their health and fate,” police said.

There have been no charges filed as of Monday afternoon, and police said they will share more information as the investigation unfolds.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.