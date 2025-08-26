SPD: Fake parking tickets reported in the city

By KTBS News Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police are investigating reports of fake parking tickets being placed on vehicles in the city.

These counterfeit tickets contain QR codes that direct unsuspecting citizens to a fraudulent payment website.

Those responsible could face several criminal charges, including theft, forgery and related offenses. Citizens are urged not to scan the QR code or make any payments if they receive one of these fraudulent citations, Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.

The Shreveport Police Department would like to remind the public:

· SPD does not issue parking violations on construction paper.

· SPD will never direct citizens to pay fines through Venmo or similar applications.

Anyone who may have received one of these fake citations, witnessed the suspect placing them on vehicles, or has photographs or video footage of the suspect is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300. Citizens may also provide information anonymously through Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373; Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects.

