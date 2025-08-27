2 ministry leaders accused of running forced labor organization, money laundering scheme

By Paula Wethington

Michigan (WWJ) — Two people were arrested Wednesday in a nationwide takedown of forced labor alleged to have taken place through Kingdom of God Global Church, formerly known as Joshua Media Ministries International, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said.

The FBI separately confirmed its staff was involved in law enforcement activities Wednesday in Taylor, Michigan.

The Kingdom of God Global Church is led by David E. Taylor, age 53, with Michelle Brannon, age 56, as executive director, according to a federal grand jury indictment filed July 23 at the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan.

Taylor is scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday in Durham, North Carolina. Brannon is scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday in Tampa, Florida.

Federal charges Taylor faces a total of eight counts of forced labor. Brannon faces a total of six counts of forced labor, according to the indictment. The difference is based on the specific people considered to be victims in the case. Both Taylor and Brannon also face one count of conspiracy to commit forced labor and one count of money laundering.

The charge of conspiracy to commit forced labor carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of forced labor has a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering has a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000, or twice the value of the property involved in the money laundering transactions.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The indictment relates to years of activity that started in April 2013 and allegedly continued through July 2025.

Forced labor accusations According to court documents, Taylor organized the first of a series of call centers in Taylor, Michigan, aiming to raise money from donors for the Kingdom of God Global Church. He has since opened and operated a total of nine locations, including call centers in Missouri, Florida and Texas, the indictment reads.

Kingdom of God Global Church has received about $50 million in donations since 2014, according to court documents. To encourage donations, investigators say the victims were told to falsely state the money would be spent on charitable works such as providing water wells for communities in need or supporting victims of human trafficking.

“Each day, his call center workers are instructed to make a specific number of calls or raise a specific dollar amount. Call center workers are unpaid,” the indictment alleges.

With the donations received, the indictment said, Taylor used the money “to support an extravagant personal lifestyle, including a series of residences, airline tickets, personal vehicles, and luxury goods.” A number of items are subject to forfeiture, the court document claims.

Taylor is also accused of recruiting people to work as his personal servants, called “armor bearers.” These people allegedly provide transportation services that include transporting women to and from various locations to Taylor, while also ensuring the women taken to Taylor have taken “Plan B emergency contraceptives.”

Those personal assistants were also unpaid, investigators claim.

Punishment for a call center worker or armor bearer who disobeyed an order or missed a goal included food restrictions, sleep deprivation, assault and “threats of divine judgment.”

Taylor and Brannon were also accused of demanding that victims apply for government-funded Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, claim to be homeless, but turn over the cards to one of them. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) government benefits on the EBT cards were then used to purchase food for the Kingdom of God Global Church staff.

