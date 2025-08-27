First Alabama measles case in more than 20 years pushes parents take action

By Ayron Lewallen

BIRMINGHAM (WVTM) — For the first time in over two decades, Alabama has a confirmed case of measles.

A child in north Alabama contracted the nearly eradicated virus. The Alabama Department of Public Health said a child under the age of 5 got sick while traveling out of the country.

That concerns some parents, who say they are now taking their own action to protect their children.

Parents like Sara Shabazz were shocked to hear the news that a child in North Alabama contracted the nearly eradicated virus, but she knows kids spread germs.

Health experts said the only way to lower your chances of getting sick is by getting vaccinated. She’s not sure if her three children are vaccinated, but she’s considering it if it means protecting them.

“You just have to be aware,” Shabazz said. “You have to be cautious of what’s going on around you and your environment. Just stay aware because there’s a lot going on out here — not just measles, but it’s different viruses and sicknesses going on. Just take care of yourself.”

Dr. Rachael Lee in the UAB Division of Infectious Diseases warns parents the virus is highly contagious, and people often don’t know they have symptoms.

“Measles is airborne,” she said. “What that means is it’s very small. It can get into these little air kind of pockets and travel for very far distances, and it can actually remain active and viable as what we say, for up to three hours at a time. If you think that you’re in a space where someone had measles up to three hours later, it could still be active, and that’s how you could get contracted.”

That has other parents like Markell Smith taking precautions to protect his child.

“I don’t think he’ll probably have to wear a mask,’ he said. “Keep his hands washed and other things to help protect him. Probably just his social distance like COVID.”

Lee said there’s no treatment for measles, but there is some supportive care, like Vitamin A, if you get sick.

Measles can lead to other health complications like pneumonia, meningitis, swelling of the brain and even death.

