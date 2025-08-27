Hero dog who helped lead rescuers to missing Tuolumne County woman is found

By Daniel Macht, Lindsay Weber, Carolina Estrada

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (KCRA) — An 85-year-old woman was found safe in Tuolumne County Sunday night, after her dog led people to where the woman was sleeping down an embankment.

Her dog remained missing for another two days, but officials on Tuesday said he was found.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office had said the woman was last seen with her small dog, Poncho, on Saturday around 6:30 a.m., on foot in Sonora. She was reported missing and said to be at risk because of dementia.

Poncho was dehydrated, officials said, but he was examined by a veterinarian and is doing well.

“The community response was great—seeing volunteers, search and rescue, our sheriff’s office, emergency services, local fire departments and EMTs all working together,” said Christopher.

Animal control said it is working on reuniting Poncho with his owner.

The California Highway Patrol activated a Silver Alert on behalf of the sheriff’s office on Sunday.

That same night, around 9 p.m., Poncho was spotted by Brett Christopher, who was driving back home after a family dinner in Sonora.

“That dog being tied to the missing person is why we stopped,” said Christopher. “Honestly, those emergency alerts are what really saved her life.”

Deputies and search crews responded to the area near East Bald Mountain Road, where the dog was last seen. Officials said rescuers hiked 70 feet down an embankment and found Poncho under some brush.

“You really have to almost grapple your way down on all fours because it’s steep and heavy brush,” said Christopher.

A short distance away, the missing woman was found asleep.

The sheriff’s office said the rescue team used a basket stretcher and rope system to pull the missing woman back to safety. However, Poncho ran off before he could be safely secured.

Neighbors told KCRA 3 they spotted Poncho on Monday, but no one was able to catch him.

But on Tuesday, Tuolumne County Animal Control said Poncho was found around two miles from where he was last seen.

