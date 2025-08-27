Investigation cites “sexual comment” allegation against former police chief

By Adam Beam

BEE COUNTY, Texas (KRIS) — KRIS 6 has learned new details related to the termination of Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr.

On Thursday, the City of Beeville announced that Behr was terminated effective immediately after “a complaint of misconduct was submitted to the City of Beeville.”

According to documents obtained through an open records request, the city launched an investigation into alleged sexual harassment after an individual claimed Behr made a “sexual comment.”

The investigation found that Behr allegedly made a comment toward an employee that left them feeling “angry and upset.” Another employee reported they also had “felt uncomfortable” around Behr in the past.

The employee who filed the complaint said “there is a lot of joking around within the police department,” but the comment was “the last straw.”

The investigation notes that Chief Behr “adamantly denied making a sexual comment.” He also denied claims of “joking around” within the department.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the recommendation was to address the matter “internally.”

On Monday, the city named Ryan Treviño as interim chief of police.

KRIS 6 reached out to Behr for comment regarding the allegations but has not yet received a response.

