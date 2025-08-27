Man convicted in killing of promising amateur boxer sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years

By Kate Amara

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WBAL) — The man convicted in the killing of a promising amateur boxer was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years on Tuesday.

Nicholas Giroux, 37, of Odenton, was convicted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence in connection with the death of 27-year-old Isaiah Olugbemi.

Olugbemi was a boxer and young father when he died in June 2024. At the courthouse on Tuesday, victim impact statements were delivered by some of the loved ones he left behind.

Giroux killed Olugbemi on June 17, 2024, not long after returning from the gym — and right outside his front door at his home.

Prosecutors and police argued the killing was an execution, and they caught Giroux on surveillance camera. Officials said the video showed Giroux firing a gun at Olugbemi before returning to shoot him several more times.

Olugbemi died at Shock Trauma and Giroux was arrested the next day. He pleaded guilty to the crime in February and was sentenced on Tuesday.

“He’d drive me crazy, but I loved him. He did something that I’ve been working 50 years to accomplish. And he got it done. He had a bright future. Great guy, I miss him. It was senseless,” said Robert Crawford, Olugbemi’s boxing coach.

The defendant rose and spoke to the judge, apologizing and accepting responsibility.

“I can never forgive myself for what I’ve done, it was wrong,” the defendant said.

However, his lawyers said those words likely ring hollow with the recorded jail calls that were also played at the courthouse on Tuesday.

