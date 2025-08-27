MDOT: Over-sized load hit multiple bridges before striking 146th Ave. overpass

By Waleed Alamleh, Zac Harmon

Click here for updates on this story

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Michigan (WXMI) — The over-sized load that damaged a bridge over US-131 in northern Allegan County hit several other bridges before the final strike that dislodged the load and closed down the freeway.

A spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) told FOX 17 they believe the semi truck hit a number of other bridges while traveling south on US-131 before ultimately striking the 146th Avenue overpass.

The impact with the bridge happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the MDOT. The 14-foot, 2-inch high bridge was likely just the last victim of the over-sized load. Some of the other, unidentified bridges have a height of more than 16 feet.

Pictures sent to FOX 17 show several of the I-beams on the 146th Avenue overpass were cracked and damaged from the force of the impact. An unidentified object lay under the overpass.

Southbound US-131 and 146th Avenue will remain closed until the damaged beams can be removed. The hope is to have that work done by Friday afternoon so the freeway will be open for the Labor Day weekend, per a MDOT spokesperson.

The current closure on US-131 South starts at 84th Street in Kent County. On-ramps at 84th Street and 100th Street are closed.

Drivers are being detoured to either Clyde Park Avenue or Division Avenue, taking the surface streets for miles south to 142nd Avenue, the first open on-ramp to South US-131.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.