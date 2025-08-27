Meet the 100-year-old instructor who refuses to slow down

By Nadeen Abusada

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WEWS) — It’s been decades since one woman nearly drowned in Lake Erie — but that terrifying moment didn’t keep her out of the water for good. We introduce you to a woman who’s been active for a century — and she’s now helping others stay moving in their golden years, too.

She’s sassy, energetic and confident. Oh yeah — did I mention she’s 100 years old?

Meet Rose Scotland. This living legend is an instructor at the Hillcrest YMCA, where she teaches arthritis-friendly water exercises.

“What they can’t do on land, they can do in the water gently; the water acts as a buffer,” said Scotland, an aquatics instructor at the Hillcrest YMCA

She’s been leading the class for more than 15 years, with anywhere from a dozen to 20 students showing up regularly. And it’s clear — they enjoy it just as much as she does.

“I think I would miss more of the social aspect here, something to look forward to,” said Scotland.

But Rose and the water weren’t always on the best of terms. When she was younger, she almost drowned in Lake Erie. Thankfully, her boyfriend at the time saved her — but that near-death experience left a lasting fear.

“The fear was so intense that it never left me,” said Scotland.

Still, every day, she steps into the pool anyway.

“What the Y downtown taught me, even going in the deep end, once my face is out of the water, like the backstroke, I can float,” said Scotland.

And now, she’s helping others float, too.

“I love challenges with people, like I’m going to see how long it’ll take,” said Scotland.

Most people slow down at 100. Not Scotland. She’s recharged — living proof that the secret is simple:

“Keep moving. Keep moving,” said Scotland.

