Minneapolis Catholic school shooting leaves 2 children dead, 17 people injured

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Two young children were killed and 17 others were injured in a shooting at a south Minneapolis school Mass Wednesday morning. The gunman is also dead.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the shooting triggered a massive law enforcement response to Annunciation Catholic Church at West 54th Street between Harriet and Garfield avenues around 8:30 a.m. The church is attached to a school building.

The gunman approached from the outside of the building and fired a rifle through the church windows towards children and worshippers, O’Hara said.

An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed while they sat in the pews. Of the 17 others injured, 14 are children. Two of them are in critical condition.

The gunman was in his 20s, O’Hara said, and has no extensive criminal history. He also fired a shotgun and a pistol and ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church.

The Mass marked the beginning of the school year at Annunciation Catholic School.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping,” said O’Hara.

Authorities added that the public is advised to stay away from the area of West 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet avenues. Families of children at the school can go to a reunification area at Annunciation School on 525 West 54th Street. Frey added that authorities are setting up a family resource center.

“Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “It was the first week of school, they were in a church. These were kids that should be learning with their friends. They should be playing on the playground. They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence and their parents should have the same kind of assurance.”

Gov. Tim Walz said he had been briefed on the shooting.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he has been “fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.”

“The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.

