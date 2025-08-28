As excitement grows for the new Milwaukee museum, so does concern about the current museum

By Jacob Murphy

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Construction on the new Milwaukee Public Museum, which will be known as the Nature and Culture Museum of Wisconsin, is on schedule ahead of the expected 2027 completion date.

CBS 58 got an inside look at the building structure on Wednesday, Aug. 27, which is near Deer District and Fiserv Forum.

“There’s a lot of nighttime stuff going on, we’re that daytime activity so now families can come down and spend time with us and then go over to Fiserv,” MPM CEO Ellen Censky said.

According to a MPM spokesperson, all 4 million collection items from the current museum will move into the new one.

“I see this as a gathering place for the community, so I see it as the gateway into this community from outside,” Censky said.

As for displays in the current museum, they will have to be rebuilt in the new museum.

“Those dioramas are historically and culturally significant to museums in our community,” Preserve MKE Vice President Scott Bush said. “Which are the very things that make the museum very special and near and dear to Milwaukee County.”

Bush understands the new museum is being built no matter what but wants the displays in the current museum to be saved.

“Change is hard but change for the sake of change is not always the right thing to do,” Bush said.

Censky says the change had to be made, because of issues with the current building.

“If we were to stay in the current location, we would be closing our doors in 10 years because the building is not going to make it into the future,” Censky said.

Bush says he knows the building is fine according to records he has requested.

“I really believe that if we destroy this museum, history will not be kind to us, we stand to lose a lot by losing the Milwaukee Public Museum,” Bush said.

