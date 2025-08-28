Man who helped save girl after shark attack faces deportation

By Alexa Velez

Click here for updates on this story

BOCA GRANDE, Florida (WBBH) — A man who saved a young girl from a shark attack on Boca Grande Beach, is facing deportation after pleading guilty to driving without a license.

Luis Alvarez, who has lived in the U.S. for three years on a work visa, wiped away tears in court as a judge informed him of his potential deportation.

Alvarez has been on an ICE hold since his arrest in June, just days after he and other construction workers jumped into the water to rescue 10-year-old Leah Lendel, the little girl attacked by a shark.

During his appearance in court, the judge said, “Do you understand that this case may be the basis for the United States government to deport or remove you from this country?” Alvarez responded, “Yes.”

Records show that Alvarez had been detained three times previously for the same charge, but had been bonded out each time. This time, he is likely to be sent back to Nicaragua. Alvarez was alone in the Collier County courtroom, with no friends or family present.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.