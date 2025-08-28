SF couple got ‘absurd’ $1.5K fine for parking in their driveway, now city will ‘modernize’ rules

By Stephanie Sierra

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Parking can be tough all over San Francisco. But one couple received a hefty fine for parking in what looked like a reasonable spot: their own driveway.

After 7 On Your Side got involved, the couple was allowed to keep parking in front of their own home, and the $1,500 fine was waived. Now, three years later, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is taking further action to make parking less of a headache.

The story of Ed and Judy went viral back in 2022: They parked their car on the concrete pad immediately in front of their Diamond Heights home, just like they had for the past 36 years. But one day they got a notice saying — it was illegal.

“Unbelievable!” said Ed. “It was deemed illegal because of the beautification desire for the neighborhood.”

Yet, ironically the result wasn’t pretty. Judy says the rule just exacerbated a parking eyesore on their steep street.

Not long after that, they got a ticket… for $1,542!

The San Francisco Planning Department issued the ticket for violating a code enacted to “ensure that front yards don’t turn into parking lots,” noting the house did not have a garage or cover. They threatened an additional fine of $250 per day if the car remained parked in front of their house.

“Absurd! It’s absurd! It’s like somebody just made up a rule…” Ed said. “And didn’t care if it made any sense!”

Well, it gets worse.

