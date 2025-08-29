Woman accused of pulling fire alarm at Dunkin’, causing bomb scare with suitcase

By Riley Rourke, Kristina Rex

CONCORD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A woman is accused of pulling a fire alarm at a Dunkin’ in Concord, Massachusetts and causing a bomb scare at the store next door.

April Grueter, 48, of Webster, was ordered held on $3,500 bail Friday at her arraignment in Concord District Court. She pleaded not guilty to several charges, including tampering with a fire call box, possession of a hoax device, and disorderly conduct.

Grueter went into the Dunkin’ on Sudbury Road and pulled two separate fire alarms just after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to police. They said she then went to the Nine Acre Farm Convenience Store next door and made “threatening statements” that there was going to be a fire. Grueter left a suitcase in the store and drove away.

A short time later, she crashed her Grey Nissan on South Great Road in Lincoln and ran into the woods. Police caught her and arrested her. She was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called in to take a closer look at the suitcase. All businesses nearby were evacuated and closed. No explosives were found. At the arraignment Friday, a prosecutor said the incident was “terrifying” for people in the store.

Grueter’s attorney said that she was having mental health issues the night of the incident, but that they have been resolved. If she posts bail and is released, she’s not allowed to have any weapons. She also has to stay away from the Dunkin’ and the convenience store.

Grueter is due back in court on September 3.

