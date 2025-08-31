Man charged with murder after body was found in car at hospital last week

By Victoria D., Riley Rourke

WEYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A man has been charged with murder after a Maine man’s body was found in a car at a hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts, last week.

Christopher Caron, 42, who lived in Scituate, turned himself in to police on Saturday afternoon. Weymouth Police said they had started searching for Caron earlier that morning.

An initial investigation showed that Caron allegedly drove the black Honda Civic to the South Shore Hospital with a man’s body in the backseat last Saturday. He then parked the vehicle in front of the emergency room entrance before telling staff that there was a body inside, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. He fled the scene while a hospital employee went to investigate the car.

The employee discovered that the body had been wrapped in blankets and taped with duct tape. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Declan Perry from Portland, Maine. The Honda Civic with Maine license plates had belonged to Perry, according to police. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Police had previously said that the victim and the person of interest knew each other.

After seeing the news, residents at the condominium complex on the Driftway in Scituate called police to tell them that they had assisted their neighbor in loading a “large, heavy blanket” into a black Honda Civic earlier that Saturday. Police searched the residence where Caron was staying, and “several items of evidence were seized.”

Caron will be in Hingham District Court on Tuesday.

Remembering Declan Perry

Brendan Perry, Declan’s father, said that his son worked as a chef. He said that their family is devastated by the news and that they will remember Perry as a “family guy, a good kid with a ton of friends.”

