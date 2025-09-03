Front-end loader helps zoo elephant get off ground

By Amy Fleury

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — An elephant at the Milwaukee County Zoo needed some assistance Tuesday to get off the ground.

Ruth, the zoo’s largest elephant, was unable to get up on her own.

The zoo said Ruth tripped on a log in the outdoor habitat after a push from another elephant.

The zoo called the Milwaukee Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team and Dawes Rigging and Crane, who remained on standby.

A front-end loader with hay provided a little push to help the animal out. She had been on the ground for more than an hour.

“A down elephant is a pretty serious situation, and she did need a little assistance getting her up. Once we got everyone in place and mobilized to do that, it worked out very well. She got up and walked right into the building. Our vet team took blood, gave her fluids and made sure she was well,” Amos Morris, the executive director of the Milwaukee County Zoo, said.

News Chopper 12 was there when Ruth got up and walked.

Ruth was born in 1981 and arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2006 from Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas.

“She’s arthritic. But, besides the arthritis and joint pain, she’s just an old girl,” Morris said.

At 43, Ruth is considered geriatric, so her age and size, along with arthritis, made it difficult for her to get back up after a fall.

The public was not allowed near the elephant habitat for a while, but by about 12:40 p.m., people could return to the area.

Vets took a closer look at Ruth and the zoo said she was doing well Tuesday afternoon.

“So far, she looks great. Veterinarians gave her a good bill of health right now,” Morris said.

