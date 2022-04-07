After rounds of tornadoes across the South, storm threatens North Carolina, Virginia and Florida next



By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

After dozens of tornadoes rolled through the South, another storm is threatening to deliver powerful winds and possibly more tornadoes Thursday to the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia along with parts of Florida.

There are nearly 2 million people in Georgia under a flood watch until 8 a.m. Thursday due to potentially heavy rainfall. The areas under the watch were dealt up to 5 inches of rain, and up to an additional 2 inches are possible, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

A flash-flood warning has been issued until 6:15 a.m. for southern Atlanta, including Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties.

“Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding,” the NWS Peachtree City office advised.

Also Thursday, a triple-whammy of strong winds, hail and possible tornadoes is threatening parts of North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, the Storm Prediction Center warned. More than 12 million people are under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms in those areas, according to the SPC.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday across eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia, as well as across portions of the Florida Peninsula,” the SPC warned. “Damaging wind gusts, hail, and a couple of tornadoes will be possible.”

The worst of the storm could potentially hit Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Norfolk in Virginia along with Tampa and St. Petersburg in Florida.

South grapples with back-to-back severe weather

Multiple rounds of severe and deadly weather have gripped the South in recent days — killing at least three people.

The region saw at least 62 tornadoes this week alone coupled with strong storms that damaged homes and businesses across multiple states.

On Wednesday, two tornadoes were seen around Valdosta, Georgia, during the evening hours.

On Tuesday, a man was killed in East Texas where a tree fell on an RV in the Whitehouse community, according to the Smith County emergency management coordinator. Later that same day, a man in Georgia also died when a tornado rolled through Bryan County.

And in Webster Parish, Louisiana, a man died in the early morning hours Tuesday when he crashed his car into a downed tree, state police said.

In South Carolina, the town of Monetta in Aiken County saw an EF-2 tornado that delivered estimated maximum winds of 130 mph, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Four homes were destroyed and five others saw major damage in Allendale County, South Carolina, where suspected tornadoes were also reported, the state emergency management division said. At least three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the division added.

The relentless severe weather was also responsible for storm-related injuries and rescues due to the fast-moving floodwaters in multiple states.

Late last month, Texas along with Mississippi and Louisiana were slammed with tornadoes that left at least one person dead.

CNN’s Dave Alsup, Gene Norman and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.