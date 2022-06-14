Firefighters face windy conditions as blazes grow near Flagstaff, Arizona, prompting hundreds of evacuations



Three wildfires just north of Flagstaff, Arizona, continue to burn at an uncontrolled rate as weather this week may exacerbate conditions for firefighters battling back flames.

The Pipeline Fire, about six miles from the city, has scorched approximately 5,000 acres as of Monday afternoon, according to an update from wildfire information site InciWeb. Two smaller fires in the vicinity, the Haywire Fire and Double Fire, have grown and are expected to combine, InciWeb said.

“Strong winds continue to move the Pipeline Fire toward the northeast” toward the other fires roughly six miles further ahead, the latest fire message on InciWeb said.

All three fires were at 0% containment as of Monday afternoon, according to an update from the Coconino National Forest, and officials closed access to nearly the entire northern portion of the forest. As many as eight air tankers and five helicopters were deployed Sunday to combat the flames, according to InciWeb, with at least 270 fire personnel battling the larger Pipeline Fire.

Authorities in Coconino County evacuated hundreds of households on Sunday due to the Pipeline Fire — and thousands more were told to be prepared to evacuate. CNN has reached out to Coconino County officials for updated information on evacuations.

Weather conditions this week will be warm and windy, with Flagstaff under an elevated threat for fire Tuesday. Highs will reach 81 but winds could gust as high as 25 mph during the day and up to 21 mph overnight.

Winds are forecast to die down on Wednesday, yet increase again later in the week as temperatures remain in the mid-to-high 80s.

Some Flagstaff residents faced similar conditions less than two months ago, when hundreds of households in Flagstaff were forced to evacuate due to the Tunnel Fire, which burned about 14 miles northeast of the city. The fire, which began April 17, ultimately burned about 19,000 acres, according to InciWeb.

