Winds fan wildfire to more than 2,000 acres in southern New Jersey

By Michelle Watson and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

A wildfire in southern New Jersey more than doubled in size Sunday to at least 2,100 acres, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Firefighters are battling a blaze at Wharton State Forest across four townships — Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica — that has been “fueled by dry and breezy conditions,” the service said on social media.

The fire is 20% contained, the service said Sunday night, up from 600 acres scorched and 10% contained only hours earlier. No injuries have been reported.

Two roads and a number of trails have been closed because of the wildfire, the fire service said.

“Batsto Village and all associated hiking and mountain bike trails are closed to visitors. The Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail and boat launches along the Mullica River are closed from the Atsion Recreation Area to Batsto Village,” the service said.

The fire is threatening six structures in the Paradise Lakes Campground, and local volunteer fire departments from Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties are providing assistance there and at Batsto Village, the update said.

“Please remember, ‘No Drones in Fire Zones – If YOU fly, WE can’t!'” the service added.

Weather conditions are forecast to ease on Monday, with a high of 80 and winds between 5-10 mph. Winds are expected to trail off by the evening hours and there is a slight chance for showers on Tuesday.

Wharton State Forest is the largest single tract of land within the New Jersey State Park System, according to the state’s park service. It is about 20 miles northwest of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.