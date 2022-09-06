Millions face flash flood warnings and watches in the Northeast



By Judson Jones, CNN Meteorologist

A massive plume of moisture stretching from the eastern Pacific all the way to the US East Coast is bringing excessive rain to the Northeast, with some places already flooding..

Over 50 million people are under flood watches through the end of Tuesday, meaning flooding is possible and people should remain alert. Cities under watches include Washington, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Providence, Rhode Island.

On Tuesday morning, millions of people were under flash flood warnings in parts of Connecticut and Pennsylvania, meaning flooding was already happening in some locations.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly” specifically in central Middlesex and central Haven counties, the National Weather Service said.

Flash flooding is also possible over West Virginia and the central Appalachians as well, the Weather Prediction Center said.

This heavy rain is all a part of the same storm system that brought flooding to portions of Georgia on Sunday and extreme rains to the Appalachians and the Northeast on Monday.

This storm system will spawn an area of low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast through the day Tuesday, which will bring a return of heavier rain in the afternoon.

“This will put the area from Delaware north through southeast New York and southern New England in the region of heaviest rainfall,” the prediction center said.

“Heavy rainfall rates within the relatively slow-moving thunderstorms may lead to scattered instances of flash flooding from southern New England to the Delmarva Peninsula, including major I-95 cities from Boston to Philadelphia,” the center said.

The region has already received 1 to 3 inches of rain. With additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches expected — and higher amounts in some places — flooding will be a concern, the National Weather Service said.

