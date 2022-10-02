Mexico braces for Hurricane Orlene as the storm heads for Mazatlán



CNN

By Rob Shackelford, CNN

Hurricane Orlene is poised to strike Mexico Monday, bringing heavy rain and the potential for severe flooding to popular resort areas along the west coast.

The Category 2 storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph with higher gusts, after peaking as a Category 4 Sunday afternoon, and is moving north at 8 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the storm’s core, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Orlene is forecast to move over Las Islas Marias in the overnight hours, remain at hurricane strength when it reaches the mainland Monday afternoon or evening just south of Mazatlán and then weaken rapidly, the hurricane center projected.

The outlying islands could see 6-10 inches of rain, with local amounts over a foot, leading to localized flooding and possible landslides, the hurricane center noted, adding dangerous storm surges can be expected, with wave heights up to 6 feet.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Las Islas Marias, and along the coast of mainland Mexico from San Blas to Mazatlán. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the coast of mainland Mexico from Playa Perula to San Blas and from Mazatlán to Bahia Tempehuaya, including the city of Puerto Vallarta.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of mainland Mexico from Playa Perula to San Blas. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the coast of mainland Mexico from Manzanillo to Playa Perula.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.