Burst of cold air: Here is who will see freezing temperatures this week

Winter is coming for many this week, with the first significant snow of the season for some, and freezing temperatures for millions of others.

It was just last week we were talking about cute fall temperatures, and now someone has flipped a switch to winter. This will be – by far – the coldest air of the season to this point.

So brace yourself, as I am planning to do.

“Afternoon highs today will definitely feel cold!” the National Weather Service office in Nashville said.

Along with temperatures running 15-25 degrees below normal for much of the East, winds will be strong, making it feel even colder. Nashville will only get into the mid-50s to right around 60 today, with a bone-chilling wind chill.

Atlanta will be colder than New York City on Tuesday, with highs only making it to the low 50s.

Tuesday night will be even colder, with lows in the 20s as far south as portions of Arkansas and Tennessee.

“Tuesday night will be the coldest night … with all locations expected to be below freezing,” the weather service in Nashville said. “Even Nashville metro should freeze.”

The Weather Prediction Center said many cool daytime high and overnight low temperature records could be broken because of the cold air Monday and Tuesday.

“This may be the first freeze of the season for many places across the Central Plains, Middle Mississippi Valley and Ohio/Tennessee Valleys which will impact sensitive crops/livestock,” the Weather Prediction Center said.

Here are some major cities expecting lows below freezing this week:

Kansas City

St. Louis

Memphis

Nashville

Atlanta

Significant snowstorm set to impact Upper Midwest

In the Upper Midwest, there will be even bigger impacts. A winter storm warning is in effect for portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin, where 4-8 inches of snow could fall through Wednesday.

However, it won’t be shocking to see an isolated area or two get as much as a foot of snow with the potent early-season system.

“Guidance continues to indicate potentially historic early-season snowfall across the eastern UP, which when combined with northerly winds to 50 mph and lingering fall foliage could result in widespread power outages,” the weather service in Marquette warned.

