Western Mexico braces for Sunday landfall of Category 4 Hurricane Roslyn

Hurricane Roslyn, barreling towards Mexico as a major Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall Sunday morning, bringing dangerous storm surge and flooding to parts of the country, forecasters said.

Roslyn was packing sustained winds of 130 mph Saturday evening as it churned toward Mexico’s Pacific coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The powerful hurricane was about 65 miles to the west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes Saturday night. It was moving north at around 12 mph and is expected to speed up, making a turn toward the north-northeast Sunday.

On its current forecast track, Roslyn’s center is expected to approach the coast of west-central Mexico, likely making landfall along the coast of Nayarit Sunday morning, according to the hurricane center.

“Although some weakening is possible tonight and early Sunday, Roslyn is expected to be at or near major hurricane intensity when it makes landfall on Sunday,” hurricane center forecasters said Saturday.

Dangerous storm surge is expected to bring significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the hurricane makes landfall. Near the coast, large and destructive waves are expected.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Las Islas Marias — an archipelago roughly 60 miles off the mainland coast — and for the region from Playa Perula to Escuinapa. A hurricane watch is in effect for the area north of Escuinapa to Mazatlan.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Significant rainfall is also expected, which could lead to flash flooding and landslides, according to the forecast.

Colima’s upper coast, western Nayarit, including Islas Marias, and southeastern Sinaloa could see up to 8 inches of rain. Jalisco could get a maximum of 10 inches along the northern coast.

Roslyn began forming off the western coast of Mexico, and its sustained wind speed increased by 60 mph in a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday morning — a rapid intensification.

The hurricane has been tracking similarly to Hurricane Orlene, which made landfall October 3 just north of the Nayarit-Sinaloa border as a Category 1 storm before dissipating further inland. Orlene had strengthened into a Category 4 storm over open waters the day prior.

