Fierce snow and dangerous travel conditions will impact millions as a massive, deadly storm that spawned tornadoes plows east



CNN

By Holly Yan, Monica Garrett and Robert Shackelford, CNN

The deadly storm system that destroyed homes in the South is heading east, threatening more tornadoes, freezing rain, treacherous travel and power outages.

At least two people were killed in Louisiana as the system’s vicious winds tore through communities from Oklahoma to Texas to Mississippi.

Now on the cold side of this massive, multifaceted storm, more than 35 million people from Utah, Idaho and Montana all the way to New England are under winter weather alerts Wednesday. And a half million people in at least four states are under blizzard warnings until Thursday morning.

Here’s what different parts of the country can expect:

• In the Northern Plains, widespread blizzard conditions will continue Wednesday, with whiteouts at times. As winds gust up to 55 mph, blowing snow will make travel dangerous.

Already, a 700-mile stretch of Interstate 80 is closed from Wyoming to Nebraska, where road travel is virtually impossible. Other major interstates — including I-90 and I-94 — could also be crippled.

• In the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains, 8 to 12 inches of snow could fall between Wednesday and Thursday. Cities in northeastern Minnesota could get buried under 2 feet of snow.

• Down along the Gulf Coast, strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail Wednesday could impact cities including New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Biloxi and Gulfport, Mississippi; and east to Mobile, Alabama.

• The Central Appalachians — including parts of Virginia, Pennsylvania and the Maryland Panhandle — could get freezing rain totaling between a tenth and a quarter of an inch overnight Wednesday through Thursday evening. An ice storm warning is posted for this area until Thursday night due to significant ice accumulations.

• Parts of Pennsylvania will likely get hit with a double whammy: freezing rain and snow Thursday and Friday.

• Inland portions of New York and New England are expected to be walloped by week’s end by a new storm spawned by the system that will develop into a nor’easter. It will move through the Mid-Atlantic by Thursday, spreading a combination of rain, ice and snow.

• Major Northeastern coastal cities can expect 1 to 2 inches of heavy rain into the weekend from the nor’easter, and “some light but impactful freezing rain, sleet, and snow may mix in during the Thursday morning commute along the I-95 corridor,” the Weather Prediction Center warned.

A ‘one-in-five-year storm’ slams Nebraska

Blizzard warnings are in effect throughout parts of Nebraska, where several roads are closed — including all roadways from Nebraska into Colorado — the state transportation department said.

The “one-in-five-year storm” that began Tuesday is expected to linger through the end of the week, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Taylor said.

Residents will endure near-zero visibility, hazardous travel conditions and possible power outages.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Brandon Miller, Monica Garrett and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.