More than 60 million people could face severe storms Sunday

(CNN) — More than 60 million people from Colorado to the Carolinas are under threat for severe storms Sunday, including heavy rain, hail and tornadoes, with the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys at greatest threat.

Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms could hit the region this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, Alabama.

“Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall are all potential hazards with this activity,” as well as the chance of a tornado, according to the weather service.

There is a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms for portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky, including Nashville, Birmingham, and Lexington. Cities including Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta and Denver face a slight storm threat. Other cities under a marginal threat include Oklahoma City, Columbus, Ohio, and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and the Carolinas can expect excessive rainfall due to the storm, possibly 1 to 3 inches Sunday.

More than 100 storm reports came in Saturday across the lower Mississippi Valley and Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, most of which were damaging wind reports.

The storm moved through Mississippi, taking down several trees and causing more than 23,000 power outages across the state this weekend, according to CNN affiliate WAPT.

In Fort Worth, Texas, outdoor events like baseball games were delayed, according to CNN affiliate WFAA.

