Tropical Storm Idalia prompts evacuations along Florida’s Gulf Coast ahead of expected Category 3 landfall

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday and bring life-threatening and potentially catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding rainfall to Florida’s Gulf Coast starting Tuesday into Wednesday as a Category 3 storm.

Concerns are mounting around Idalia’s expected strength as it goes through rapid intensification, something it is forecast to do up until it makes landfall along Florida’s Big Bend – a natural, storm surge-prone divot along the coast that stretches from Tampa to just south of Tallahassee. Up to 11 feet of storm surge was forecast there.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were issued for at least three counties along Florida’s Gulf Coast with less than 48 hours before the storm makes landfall, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned of many more to come.

“This is going to be a major impact,” DeSantis said during a Monday morning news conference, warning that Floridians should expect Idalia to be a major hurricane – Category 3 or higher – at landfall.

Key points:

Rapid intensification is expected: Idalia is going to track over exceptionally warm water in the Gulf of Mexico which can fuel rapid intensification. Idalia is forecast to intensify from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday night to a powerful Category 3 hurricane just 24 hours later.

Idalia is going to track over exceptionally warm water in the Gulf of Mexico which can fuel rapid intensification. Idalia is forecast to intensify from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday night to a powerful Category 3 hurricane just 24 hours later. A small shift in the track could dramatically affect Tampa: If Idalia were to make landfall farther south than currently forecast, Tampa could be hit with stronger winds and a larger storm surge.

If Idalia were to make landfall farther south than currently forecast, Tampa could be hit with stronger winds and a larger storm surge. Impacts well outside the cone: Storm surge will stretch hundreds of miles along Florida’s Gulf Coast; winds that could knock down power lines and trees will also affect areas outside the cone; inland areas of Florida could see hurricane and tropical storm-force winds after Idalia makes landfall; parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina could also experience strong winds, flooding rain and coastal issues.

Hurricane watches are in effect along Florida’s west coast from Englewood through Apalachicola, including Tampa Bay. Storm surge watches stretch from just south of Naples more than

The storm is about 80 miles off the western tip of Cuba, whipping up maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in a 11 a.m. ET update.

Idalia’s life-threatening worst heads for Florida

Wind and rain from Idalia could reach portions of Florida as early as Tuesday morning, but the its wind, rain and storm surge will only increase in scope and intensity until it makes landfall on Wednesday as a powerful hurricane along the state’s Gulf Coast.

A large swath of Florida is expected to experience impacts from Idalia, but the worst of what the storm has to offer will stretch from Tampa northward through the Big Bend region and into portions of the Panhandle.

Life-threatening storm surge up to 11 feet is possible with hurricane-force winds in excess of 100 mph where Idalia comes ashore on Wednesday.

Impacts from Idalia will be felt from the Florida Keys to portions of the state’s western coast as soon as Tuesday. Wind speeds will increase across the Florida Keys and the state’s southwestern coast as early as Tuesday morning. Gusty winds are likely across a large portion of Florida, including inland areas, by Tuesday night as Idalia is expected to undergo rapid intensification.

As the storm approaches, the Tampa Bay area is forecast to see a storm surge of 4 to 7 feet above normal tidal levels.

“Storm surge can be life threatening at just two to three feet,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. “Some of these areas are going to experience storm surge well over seven foot.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management urged people under a storm surge threat to have evacuation plans set, in case an evacuation order is issued.

“Storm surge is often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane,” the agency warned. “It happens quickly and can endanger you, your family & your home.”

Scattered flash and urban flooding is also expected across parts of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia as Idalia drops heavy rainfall from 3 to 6 inches with isolated amounts up to 10 inches from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Idalia dangerous well past landfall

Idalia will remain a formidable hurricane even after landfall as it tracks across northern Florida and into far southeastern Georgia through late Wednesday.

Strong winds from the storm could plunge parts of the Southeast into darkness while heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding.

The storm is expected to cross into the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday night but will bring rain, wind and dangerous seas to portions of the Carolinas through Thursday.

Cuba will be first to feel Idalia’s wrath

With Idalia’s current forecast track, western Cuba is expected see hurricane conditions by late Monday. The government of Cuba has upgraded the tropical storm warning for Pinar del Rio to a hurricane warning.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the hurricane center said.

Western Cuba could also see 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated amounts up to 10 inches.

Evacuations ordered in Florida

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were issued in multiple Florida counties Monday morning, which DeSantis warned would expand.

“There are going to be evacuation orders issued in all these Gulf Coast counties in the A and B zones (and) all the barrier islands places that are low lying on the coast,” DeSantis said.

Evacuations as of Monday morning:

Pasco County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zones B or C

Manatee County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zone B

Hernando County: Voluntary evacuations were issued Sunday for some areas of Hernando County Sunday. “All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are included,” the county said in a post on Facebook.

Florida Prepares for storm’s arrival

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians Sunday to “just heed the warnings of your local officials” as the state braces for Idalia’s arrival.

“Our emergency operations center here in Tallahassee will go to a Level 1, 24-hour around the clock,” starting at 7 a.m. ET Monday, DeSantis said.

In preparation, 1,100 National Guardsmen have been mobilized with high-water vehicles and aircraft for rescue and recovery efforts, DeSantis said. The Florida Highway Patrol also has 300 troopers ready to deploy.

Power companies will also start staging personnel on Monday, according to the governor.

“If you are in the path of the storm, you should expect power outages so please prepare for that,” the governor told residents.

Hillsborough County, where the city of Tampa is located, has declared a state of local emergency ahead of possible impacts from Idalia.

A state of emergency was also declared Sunday for Citrus County, where schools will have a half day schedule Monday and close Tuesday and Wednesday.

“All citizens and businesses of Citrus County should be preparing for storm impacts – residents living in campers, recreational vehicles, tents, other structures unable to withstand the winds of a tropical storm, or along the west side of U.S. Hwy 19 are advised to voluntarily evacuate,” the county said.

Hernando County Schools will also be closed Monday through Wednesday because of Idalia, according to the Florida Department of Education.

