A city-by-city look at what the powerful winter storm will bring

(CNN) — A major winter storm is lashing parts of the US with strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, snow and white-out conditions. Through Wednesday, the storm will cover more than 1,800 miles in 72 hours, producing dangerous severe storms and notable snowfall.

Here’s what to expect in some of the major cities in the storm’s path.

All times are local.

Atlanta

• Flood watch through 7 p.m. Tuesday

• 2 to 4 inches of rain possible, with heaviest falling until 11 a.m.

• Wind advisory through Tuesday evening

• Wind gusts between 20 to 35 mph through Wednesday morning

Houston

• Tornado watch has expired

• Wind advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday

• Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible through Tuesday afternoon

New Orleans

• Tornado watch until 7 a.m. Tuesday

• Flood watch until 9 a.m. Tuesday

• Wind advisory until late Tuesday afternoon

• Wind gusts of up to 50 mph, with gusts around 30 mph for the morning commute

• Rainfall wraps up by late Tuesday morning

Des Moines

• Winter storm warning until Tuesday evening

• 5 to 9 inches of snow possible through Tuesday morning

• Strong wind gusts until late Tuesday afternoon

Chicago

• Winter weather advisory until noon Tuesday

• 2 to 4 inches of snow possible, with heaviest falling through Tuesday morning; significantly more snow expected north and west of the city

• Snow will transition to rain during the day and back to rain and snow Tuesday evening

• Wind gusts 15 to 35 mph through Wednesday morning

Tampa

• Coastal flood warning from Tuesday 10 a.m. to Wednesday 7 a.m.

• Wind advisory Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; peak wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph

• 1 to 1.5 inches of rain Tuesday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Charleston, South Carolina

• High wind warning Tuesday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph or more

New York City

• Flood watch Tuesday 6 p.m. to Wednesday 12 p.m.

• 2 to 3 inches of rain possible, heaviest falling from around the Tuesday evening commute into early Wednesday

• Wind advisory Tuesday 6 p.m. to Wednesday 6 a.m.

• Peak wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or more

﻿• Coastal flood advisory Wednesday; 1 to 2 feet of inundation possible

Washington, DC

• Flood watch Tuesday 1 p.m. to Wednesday 7 a.m.

• 1.5 to 3 inches of rain; heaviest Tuesday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Wind advisory Tuesday 3 p.m. to Wednesday 1 a.m.

• Peak wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph Tuesday and Wednesday

﻿• Coastal flood advisory Tuesday; half a foot of inundation possible

Philadelphia

• Flood watch Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday evening

• 1 to 3 inches of rain; heaviest Tuesday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Wind advisory from 5 p.m. Tuesday until early Wednesday

• Peak wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph

• Coastal flood advisory Tuesday night to Wednesday morning; 1 to 3 feet of inundation possible

