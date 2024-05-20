Central Plains eyes back-to-back days of powerful storms, tornadoes and hail

By Robert Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — Millions in the Central Plains will be waking up to a second day of severe weather after powerful storms battered parts of the region Sunday with damaging tornadoes, tennis-ball sized hail and strong winds.

“Severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of the central Plains Monday evening into the overnight hours,” the Storm Prediction Center said. “Additional more isolated strong to severe storms are possible from the Middle Mississippi Valley to Lower Michigan through Monday afternoon.”

Northwestern Kansas, southern Nebraska and northeastern Colorado are expected to bear the brunt of Monday’s storms, which bear the same triple threat of tornadoes, winds and hail seen over the weekend.

Though not directly in the storm’s bullseye, cities including Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Minneapolis and St. Louis are also at risk of severe weather.

At least 13 tornado reports occurred across Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma on Sunday, including an “extremely dangerous and potentially deadly” twister that has torn a path into Oklahoma City, the National Weather Service said.

Two people were injured in Blaine County, Oklahoma, when their mobile home was destroyed and a local nursing home also reported damage, according to state and county officials. Nearby Custer County also reported two people with injuries, the state emergency management office said.

In Kansas, more than 60,000 homes and businesses were without power early Monday, according to PowerOutage.us. The state saw baseball-sized hail and wind gusts as strong as 100 mph Sunday.

Significant storm damage in Harvey County, Kansas – about 25 miles north of Wichita – prompted a local disaster declaration, the county said on X Sunday night.

Baseball-sized hail struck Sunday in Ellis, Kansas, and Moorewood, Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service. Hail more than 2.5 inches in diameter was reported in at least two other Kansas cities.

In its outlook for Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center said the storm system includes the potential for a derecho, which produces widespread, long-lived, straight-line winds associated with a fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms.

“We’re really trying to highlight with just one word, the worst, most damaging wind event that you can potentially expect,” Matt Elliott, Storm Prediction Center warning coordination meteorologist, told CNN last year. “… when you hear that term, it means that we’re talking about something extremely serious.”

Through early this week, the Central US faces an increasing threat of severe weather and excessive rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorm chances will persist on Tuesday across parts of the Mississippi Valley, according to the center. Though damaging winds will be the primary concern, large hail and tornadoes will also be possible.

Triple-digit heat in Houston amid outages

Meanwhile, Houston area residents who are still picking up the pieces from Thursday’s storms will contend with a much different danger through early next week: sweltering heat. It’s a stark contrast from the soaking, windy weather in Harris County that killed at least seven people, damaged skyscrapers, toppled trees, downed power lines, caused a sewage spill and made debris ridden roads impassable.

The heat index, which measures what the body actually feels, could hit triple-digits by next week, raising health risks from weather’s deadliest threat.

Days after the storm has passed, power remains out for more than 296,000 homes and business across Harris County as of early Sunday evening, according to poweroutage.us. With increasingly high heat and humidity, those residents will have to cope with heat indices from the 90s Sunday and Monday into the 100s Tuesday and Wednesday without air conditioning. Authorities have warned restoring power to all customers could take weeks.

“Widespread power outages continue across the Houston metro area. Please use safety precautions when using generators,” the National Weather Service in Houston said. “Also, with high temperatures around 90° this weekend, know the symptoms of heat exhaustion/stroke. Don’t overdo yourself during the cleanup process.”

CNN's Robert Shackelford, Gene Norman and Sara Tonks contributed to this report.