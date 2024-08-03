System expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby as it churns towards Florida

By Nouran Salahieh and Mary Gilbert, CNN

(CNN) — A tropical depression making its way towards the Florida coast is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby Saturday before delivering heavy, flooding rainfall and dangerous storm surge to the state starting this weekend.

The system – currently dubbed Tropical Depression Four – is churning maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and is about 195 miles southeast of Key West, just off the coast of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. ET update.

The storm is expected to enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and become Tropical Storm Debby, according to the hurricane center. Tropical storm conditions could begin Saturday night in parts of southwest Florida.

The hurricane center currently predicts the storm will near hurricane strength by the time it reaches landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida Monday morning. A hurricane watch was issued Saturday morning for a stretch of Florida’s west coast from the Aucilla River to Yankeetown, while tropical storm warnings have been extended northward.

While the storm’s exact track and strength are still uncertain, how much time the system spends over record-warm water in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will determine how strong it becomes.

“The westward shift to the track forecast now also keeps the system over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico longer, giving the system additional time to potentially strengthen,” the hurricane center said. “It is important to note that because of the forecast track being parallel to the west coast of Florida, the location and timing of a potential landfall cannot be pinned down at this time.”

No matter its strength, torrential, flooding rain will be the most significant impact from the storm – especially if the system slows down.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Dry Tortugas and the west coast of the Florida peninsula from south of Yankeetown to East Cape Sable. Meanwhile, a tropical storm watch is in effect for the area west of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River.

Parts of the Florida Keys and parts of the Central Florida coast are also under a tropical storm watch, with officials urging residents there to prepare for tropical storm conditions within the next 48 hours. The watch includes Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Tampa Bay.

Where and when the storm comes ashore and how strong it is at that time will affect the risk of storm surge. Up to 3 feet of storm surge is possible this weekend along the coast from South Florida to north of Tampa Bay.

“Life-threatening inundation” from storm surge is possible along parts of the coast, the hurricane center noted.

Florida prepares for deluge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 54 of the state’s 67 counties to mobilize resources as the storm churned towards the Sunshine State.

“Floridians are encouraged to monitor weather conditions, listen to all orders from local officials, create disaster preparedness plans, and stock disaster supply kits with food, water, and other necessities for their households,” the governor’s office said Friday.

Sandbag distribution began Friday for residents in several communities in the Orlando and Tampa metros. Multiple counties in the state’s panhandle – including Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa – started distributing sandbags Thursday.

“You still have some time to put your disaster supply kit together,” Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said Friday. “Make sure you have multiple days of food, water, prescription medicines. Keep your gas tank full, cash on hand, and keep batteries. Make sure your phone’s charged and make sure you have a battery powered radio.”

A level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rainfall is in place Saturday for much of South Florida, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

“Very intense” rainfall rates of 2.5 to 3 inches per hour are possible within the heaviest storms in the system’s outer rain bands Saturday, the WPC warned. Rainfall rates this potent are enough to cause flash flooding, even in marshy areas of the state more capable of handling excess water.

The risk to life and property would increase considerably if these intense storms reach the Miami area. Up to 20 inches of rain deluged South Florida in a very short window in early July and produced extremely dangerous flash flooding across the greater Miami metro, resulting in a couple hundred water rescues.

There is a level 3 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall over the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina Sunday into early Monday.

Exactly when and where torrential downpours set up outside of Florida will depend on the system’s ultimate track, but heavy rain is possible as early as Sunday afternoon. It’s also possible that this risk level will increase – especially in Florida – once the system’s track comes into further focus.

Heavy rain will continue to pound parts of the Southeast early next week, especially if, instead of tracking steadily along the Florida Gulf Coast and making landfall, the system slows down and stalls over one region – potentially around Florida’s Big Bend.

Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are possible through Monday over much of Florida and the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas. But if the system happens to stall, rainfall totals could increase dramatically.

