Tropical Storm Hone strengthens as it threatens Hawaii with fire and floods

(CNN) — The Atlantic hurricane season might be quiet for now, but the same can’t be said in the Pacific, where Tropical Storm Hone is threatening to deliver a weekend blow to Hawaii.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Hawaii’s Big Island with the storm on track to deliver heavy rain, strong winds, dangerous seas and fire concerns to a tinder-dry state still recovering from one of the most devastating fires in US history.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green declared a state of emergency Saturday evening due to the threats from Hone and the elevated fire danger in the state. The disaster emergency relief period will continue through Monday, according to the proclamation.

Tropical activity has been abundant in the Pacific Ocean this year, but none of the seven East Pacific named storms have come close to Hawaii. Hone, the first storm to form in the Central Pacific since 2019, will break that mold.

Tropical Storm Hone is nearing hurricane strength as it churns maximum sustained winds of 70 mph Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s located about 290 miles from Honolulu.

The storm is expected to pass near or just south of the Big Island through early Sunday and will continue to head west Sunday and into Monday before beginning to slow early next week

“Modest strengthening is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours, with Hone peaking just below hurricane intensity Sunday into Monday,” the center said.

Tropical storm-force winds extend out about 125 miles from the center of Hone and are beginning to impact the Big Island. Widespread wind gusts across the Big Island could reach 70 mph with gusts at summits potentially reaching 85 mph.

Rain and wind will persist for much of the weekend after Hone’s outer rainbands begin to impact the Big Island in the earliest hours of Saturday morning.

Widespread rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches are expected on the windward and southeast facing slopes of the Big Island, according to the National Hurricane Center. “Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible over portions of the smaller islands, mainly windward,” warns the hurricane center.

Maui could see around 6 inches and Oahu could pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain into early next week, especially on the eastern sides of the island. Heavy rain could cause flash flooding and area waterways to swell.

In addition to potentially flooding rainfall, Hone will also deliver gusty winds this weekend, especially over the Big Island.

“Winds are expected to be strongest where they blow downslope from higher terrain, over headlands and through passes,” the NHC warned on Saturday.

Smaller Hawaiian islands are under wind advisories, with widespread gusts to 55 mph are possible and higher elevations could see gusts to 60 mph.

The storm’s strongest winds will likely last from late Saturday through Sunday as it makes its closest pass south of the Big Island. Tropical storm-force wind gusts – up to 73 mph – are possible.

Breezy conditions continue to raise fire danger concerns over parts of the state where winds get stronger without the rain to accompany them.

Red flag warnings have been issued for leeward areas which generally include the western and southern coasts of each island in Hawaii’s chain. Lahaina, which was devastated by wildfires last year, is also under a red flag warning.

The increased fire danger is particularly concerning given drought conditions in the state are worse this year than they were at the time of last year’s devastating wildfires. Wildfires in Maui last August left more than 100 people dead and caused $6 billion in damage.

Given Hone’s rain, fire weather conditions don’t appear to be as severe as those during last year’s fires, but if dry fuels like grasses and trees catch fire, they‘ll quickly go up in flames. Strong winds could fan those flames and rapidly spread fire to nearby locations.

Around the time of last year’s fires, about 15% of the state was experiencing at least moderate drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. As of August 20, moderate drought or worse conditions covered 73% of Hawaii.

Hone will strengthen late Sunday into Monday and could become a hurricane briefly. At this point, the system will likely be centered 300 to 400 miles southwest of Hawaii’s islands.

After Hone moves away early next week, it may not be the only system Hawaii contends with over the next couple of weeks.

Gilma, which was a Category 3 hurricane as of Saturday evening as it roared over the open Pacific, will continue to track west through much of next week. The system will weaken as it approaches Hawaii, but whatever remains of it could take a swipe at the state late next week.

Interests in and around Hawaii may need to continue to monitor for tropical trouble even into early September.

