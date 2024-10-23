2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
CNN Editorial Research
(CNN) — Here is a look at the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Facts
The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”
Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.
A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness. National Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 1-7, 2022.
A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
Predictions
April 7, 2022 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts an “above-normal” Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 19 named storms, including nine hurricanes, four of which will be major hurricanes. On June 2, CSU researchers increase their forecast, calling for a “well above-average” 2022 season. The team now predicts 20 named storms, including 10 named storms, of which five are forecast to be major.
May 24, 2022 – The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 65% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 14 to 21 named storms, of which six to 10 could develop into hurricanes, including three to six major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).
August 4, 2022 – Updated forecasts released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University show the 2022 hurricane season is still expected to be above-normal.
2022 Atlantic Storm Names
- Alex
- Bonnie
- Colin
- Danielle
- Earl
- Fiona
- Gaston
- Hermine
- Ian
- Julia
- Karl
- Lisa
- Martin
- Nicole
- Owen
- Paula
- Richard
- Shary
- Tobias
- Virginie
- Walter
Tropical Storm Alex
June 5, 2022 – Tropical Storm Alex forms about 690 miles west-southwest of Bermuda.
June 6, 2022 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.
Tropical Storm Bonnie
July 1, 2022 – Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the southern Caribbean and then makes landfall near the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica.
Tropical Storm Colin
July 2, 2022 – Tropical Storm Colin forms near the South Carolina coast. It weakens to a tropical depression late in the evening.
July 3, 2022 – Dissipates over eastern North Carolina.
Hurricane Danielle
September 1, 2022 – Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the North Atlantic.
September 2, 2022 – Strengthens into a hurricane, making it the first hurricane of the season.
September 3, 2022 – Weakens to a tropical storm but strengthens back into a hurricane later in the day.
Hurricane Earl
September 2, 2022 – Tropical Storm Earl forms south near the Caribbean, 185 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
September 6, 2022 – Strengthens into a hurricane.
September 10, 2022 – Downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.
Hurricane Fiona
September 14, 2022 – Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic, 625 miles east of the Leeward Islands.
September 16, 2022 – Tropical Storm Fiona passes by Guadeloupe.
September 18, 2022 – Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane. The hurricane causes catastrophic flooding.
September 19, 2022 – Fiona makes landfall in the Dominican Republic.
September 20, 2022 – Strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane.
September 24, 2022 – Fiona morphs into a post-tropical cyclone and makes landfall in Canada’s Nova Scotia.
– The storm directly caused seven deaths – two in Puerto Rico, two in the Dominican Republic, two in Canada and one in Guadeloupe.
Tropical Storm Gaston
September 20, 2022 – Tropical Storm Gaston forms over the central Atlantic.
September 26, 2022 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.
Tropical Storm Hermine
September 23, 2022 – Tropical Storm Hermine forms in the Atlantic.
September 25, 2022 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.
Hurricane Ian
September 23, 2022 – Tropical Storm Ian forms over the central Caribbean.
September 26, 2022 – Strengthens into a hurricane.
September 27, 2022 – Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm, leaving the entire island without power.
September 28, 2022 – Hurricane Ian makes landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa as a powerful Category 4 storm.
September 30, 2022 – Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, as a Category 1 storm, before being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.
– The storm directly caused at least 66 fatalities in Florida.
Hurricane Julia
October 7, 2022 – Tropical Storm Julia forms in the southern Caribbean near the Guajira Peninsula in Colombia.
October 9, 2022 – Julia makes landfall near Laguna De Perlas in Nicaragua as a Category 1 storm.
October 10, 2022 – Julia moves along the northwestern coasts of Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.
– Julia is blamed for 35 direct deaths across Central America.
Tropical Storm Karl
October 11, 2022 – Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Bay of Campeche.
October 15, 2022 – Weakens to a post-tropical cylcone.
Hurricane Lisa
October 31, 2022 – Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean.
November 2, 2022 – Strengthens into a hurricane. Later in the day, Lisa makes landfall in Belize.
November 5, 2022 – Lisa dissipates.
Hurricane Martin
November 1, 2022 – Tropical Storm Martin forms in the Atlantic.
November 2, 2022 – Strengthens into a hurricane.
November 3, 2022 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.
Hurricane Nicole
November 7, 2022 – Subtropical Storm Nicole forms northeast of the Bahamas.
November 8, 2022 – Nicole transitions to a tropical storm.
November 9, 2022 – Nicole makes landfall on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas, and later strengthens into a hurricane.
November 10, 2022 – Nicole makes landfall near Vero Beach, Florida, killing at least five people.
