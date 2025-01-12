Skip to Content
Before and after: See the destruction caused by the LA fires

January 10, 2025 6:13 AM
By Clint Alwahab and Paul P. Murphy, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple fires raging across Los Angeles County have caused untold damage and killed at least 16 people. Whole neighborhoods have been devastated, with as many as 10,000 structures destroyed. Satellite images capture the destruction from above, showing entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble.

