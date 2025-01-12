Before and after: See the destruction caused by the LA fires

(CNN) — Multiple fires raging across Los Angeles County have caused untold damage and killed at least 16 people. Whole neighborhoods have been devastated , with as many as 10,000 structures destroyed. Satellite images capture the destruction from above, showing entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble.

