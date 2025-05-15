Chicago and other Midwest metros at risk for strong tornadoes as multi-day severe weather threat ramps up

By Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

(CNN) — A busy stretch of severe thunderstorms is underway due to record heat and now the threats are ramping up, putting major metro areas from Chicago to Nashville under threat as the country hits the peak of tornado season.

Severe thunderstorms rocked parts of the central US on Wednesday, and Thursday’s storm threat spells trouble for tens of millions of people in the Midwest, where damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes – some of which could be strong – are possible. It’s part of what will likely be a week-long stretch of fierce weather across the country after a recent lull in spring storms.

It’s already been an incredibly busy year for tornadoes in the United States, but May is typically the busiest month of them all. This year is the third most active to date, only trailing the record-breaking 2011 season and last year’s hyperactive season.

Here’s what the next few days could hold:

Dangerous storms threaten major Midwest metros Thursday

A storm churning over the north-central US Thursday morning will fuel feisty storms later in the afternoon and evening in the Midwest.

More than 20 million people from Minnesota to Michigan and Indiana – including Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Chicago – are under a level 3-of-5 risk of severe thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Potent thunderstorms will first develop in the afternoon in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin and expand into Illinois a few hours later. These storms could become very strong, very quickly, with the SPC warning of supercells – powerful, long-lived thunderstorms able to produce strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Storms will continue to expand south and push farther east overnight, eventually reaching much of the Midwest and butting into the Ohio Valley.

Strong tornadoes – rated EF2 or greater – are possible mainly during the afternoon and evening in an area from just east of Minneapolis, through Milwaukee, Chicago and into southern Michigan and northern Indiana.

Record-breaking, July-like heat has baked these locales this week, allowing the atmosphere to stock up plenty of fuel for explosive storms.

Damaging winds are likely in any storm from the afternoon on, but parts of Michigan and Indiana could feel gusts up to 75 mph late in the evening. A vast area from Minnesota and Wisconsin to parts of Missouri and Kentucky could receive hail larger than hen eggs.

A separate severe threat could develop in the afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic, where days of rain have already produced deadly flooding in Virginia. Storms with damaging wind gusts, hail and possibly a tornado are most likely in central Viriginia, but a few stronger storms might hit parts of North Carolina and Maryland, too.

All hazards are on the table Friday

A few strong thunderstorms may linger in the Mississippi and Ohio valleys early Friday, but a much more widespread severe threat could reignite in the afternoon.

A level 3-of-5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in place from Missouri and Arkansas into parts of Ohio and West Virginia, according to the SPC.

“All severe weather hazards are on the table, including damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and torrential rainfall,” the National Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky, warned. “A few strong tornadoes and instances of very large hail are possible.”

There’s a catch: The severity of Friday’s threat depends in part on how Thursday night’s storms behave.

If storms quickly clear out in the morning, the atmosphere will have plenty of time to reenergize and fuel damaging storms. But if some storms linger longer than expected, it could cut down on the energy available for storms later in the day.

So far, the first scenario looks the most likely, but the possibility of the second scenario is limiting forecasters’ confidence.

“Depending on how these uncertainties play out, it might not be out of the question that a more substantive outbreak of severe thunderstorms could evolve than currently depicted,” the SPC warned.

Storms could ﻿fire up in parts of Missouri and Arkansas in the afternoon and expand rapidly in scope as they push east.

Dangerous storms could continue after dark, particularly in parts of Kentucky and areas east. It’s a threat to be especially mindful of as nighttime tornadoes are nearly twice as likely to be deadly as those occurring during the day, a 2022 study found.

Severe thunderstorm threats continue into next week

Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Saturday as the same storm driving Thursday and Friday’s threats pushes east. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the greatest threats for now, but a tornado can’t be ruled out.

New storms could bring damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes to parts of the southern Plains starting Saturday afternoon.

The Plains will remain the main focus of severe weather on Sunday and Monday as well, with damaging storms possible in much of Oklahoma and Kansas.

More details about the exact risks these storms will pose and the populations under threat next week will become clear in the coming days.

