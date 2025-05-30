Smoke to pour into the US as Canada wildfires force province’s largest evacuation in ‘living memory’

By Andrew Freedman, CNN

(CNN) — Massive wildfires burning out of control in western and central Canada are forcing thousands to flee as dire forecasts for the country’s fire season come to fruition. The intensifying blazes are also beginning to send hazardous smoke toward major cities in the United States.

The premiers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan have declared states of emergency, and much of Canada, from the Northwest Territories and Alberta to Ontario, are at “extreme” risk of wildfires on Friday — the highest level on Environment Canada’s fire risk scale.

There are just over 170 wildfires burning across Canada as of Thursday, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, and about half are uncontrolled. The country raised its National Preparedness Level to level 5 of 5 on Thursday, which is unusually high for this early in the fire season. Last year, Canada didn’t reach that level until July 15.

In Manitoba, around 17,000 people are under evacuation orders, including the city of Flin Flon, Pimicikamak Cree Nation and the northern community of Cross Lake, along with Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, according to CNN’s Canadian news partner CBC News.

The province’s state of emergency will remain in effect for a month and may be extended if conditions warrant, said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

“This is a moment of fear and uncertainty. This is a moment of concern,” Kinew said, acknowledging this is the largest evacuation order in “in most people’s living memory.”

“But I want to tell you that your fellow Manitobans will welcome you. We will get through this difficult period, and we’ll get through this trying period the way that we always do: by working together.”

Wildfires have forced thousands of evacuations in neighboring Saskatchewan as well, CBC reported, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe declared a 30-day provincial emergency Thursday. It followed calls from First Nations leaders to take that step, noting “deep concerns” over resources to battle the fires.

“It’s a very serious situation that we’re faced with in Saskatchewan. We do need some rainfall and we need that sooner rather than later,” Moe said at a news conference.

Climate change is leading to an increase in wildfire risk days, as well as more frequent and larger fires that exhibit more extreme wildfire behavior.

Canada had its worst wildfire season on record in 2023, when extreme heat and drought helped propel blazes that burned more than 45 million acres. Last year’s fire season was Canada’s second-worst of the century. Some of those blazes also sent thick, hazardous smoke into US cities.

This year, wildfires have burned more than 1.58 million acres in Canada so far, about 40% above the 10-year average for this point in the year.

Nearly 90% of the acreage burned has been in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, though there are many ongoing blazes in British Columbia and Alberta as well, where some evacuations are underway. Fires this year have burned 490,000 acres in Manitoba, which is about four times the average for this time of year, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

Hazardous smoke to stream across the border

Computer models show smoke from the western Canadian blazes will spread into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Friday and throughout the weekend, potentially affecting the cities of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit.

The smoke will likely be in the lower to middle levels of the atmosphere, which could lower visibility and crater air quality in some areas.

Authorities in Minnesota issued an air quality alert for the northern half of the state, warning that fine particle levels are expected to reach “a level considered unhealthy for everyone.” Air quality had already reached unhealthy levels in Minnesota’s Arrowhead region as of Friday morning. A similar alert is in effect in northern Michigan and Wisconsin for Friday .

Some of the mid-and-low-level smoke could linger through the weekend in parts of the Midwest, according to the National Weather Service, while projections show a high-level smoke plume plunging even further south across the Plains.

High-level smoke – which doesn’t affect air quality – is beginning to spread across the Northern Plains, shielding the sun slightly and potentially creating vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

More smoky days could be ahead for millions this summer. Canada’s seasonal wildfire forecast called for well above-average blazes, and much of the western US, too, will have above-normal wildfire potential by July, according to National Interagency Fire Center forecasts.

