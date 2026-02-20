A snowstorm will hit the East Coast, but there are still wild differences in potential snow totals

By Chris Dolce, CNN

(CNN) — Confidence is growing that a winter storm will impact the Northeast starting on Sunday, but there are still questions about how big of a punch of snow and strong winds it will pack.

The computer models meteorologists use to forecast agree a storm will begin to develop off the coast of the mid-Atlantic on Sunday. It will likely strengthen enough to be classified as a bomb cyclone through Monday.

But models diverge on the storm’s exact track Sunday into Monday, which will determine how many inches of snow pile up and more. A change of less than 100 miles could be the difference between big cities in the Northeast seeing a major nor’easter that packs heavy snow and strong winds, or a storm that just brings light to moderate snow that maybe slows travel.

Although forecast models have come into better agreement since Thursday, there are still enough differences to create an unusually high amount of uncertainty for a storm that’s set to begin as soon as Sunday morning.

We’ll be more confident on the storm’s track and impacts by Saturday.

Here are the scenarios that are in play:

Scenario 1: A moderate snowstorm

This scenario is most likely at this time given recent computer model projections.

The storm tracks far enough offshore to prevent it from being a major event in most areas.

Still, at least light to moderate snow and gusty winds could impact an area from southern New England into the mid-Atlantic Sunday into Monday. That could include Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

In parts of the Mid-Atlantic, the precipitation could start as rain until colder air arrives and changes it over to snow.

Snow could also extend as far west as the Interior Northeast and Great Lakes.

Snow totals would be less than 6 inches in most places in this scenario, except perhaps along the immediate coast.

Those totals would be impactful and are likely to slow down travel, but should be manageable.

Places on the immediate coast would see the strongest winds and some coastal flooding.

Scenario 2: A major snowstorm

This scenario is a bit less likely than the first scenario, but remains possible.

A powerful storm develops close enough to the Northeast coast to deliver major impacts over a widespread area — including from Washington, DC, to New York and Boston.

Snow totals would be much heavier in this scenario, easily topping 6 inches, with some possibly seeing a foot or more.

Heavy snow and strong winds would make travel very difficult on roads and at airports beginning Sunday morning or afternoon and lasting through Monday.

The potential for significant coastal flooding and beach erosion is higher in this scenario.

The bottom line: This level of track uncertainty is common days ahead of East Coast storms, but this forecast is proving to be even more challenging than usual. It’s best to prepare for a significant snowstorm just in case until the forecast becomes clearer.

A similar scenario played out in late-January when some computer models showed a winter storm delivering heavy snow to all of the Northeast, but the system stayed offshore, only scraping southeast New England.

