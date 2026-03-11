Dangerous storms tear through central US with tornadoes and huge hail

By CNN meteorologists Mary Gilbert, Chris Dolce and Briana Waxman

(CNN) — Dangerous storms with tornadoes and giant hail tore across the central US overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. As storms push east early Wednesday, the main concerns shift to flash flooding and damaging winds.

Storms are ongoing from Texas all the way up through the Great Lakes region, leaving over 70,000 customers without power, a third of them in Texas.

A tornado tracked through the Kankakee, Illinois, area Tuesday evening. In response, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office activated its Emergency Operations Center and filed an emergency declaration with Illinois. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, the sheriff’s office said.

Brandy Peppin said she had only minutes of warning before the storm reached her house. Her brother called to say he could see the tornado heading straight toward her home.

“Thank God,” Peppin told CNN. “And I ran, grabbed my dog who was already in the closet where we go down into the crawl space and. Literally pulled the door open. He fell into the crawl space, and I went down there and we rode the tornado out. It was so loud.”

“There would be little ‘bang bangs’ and then big ones,” she said. “You could just tell that there was debris hitting the house and hear things hitting the house — it was so loud.”

Drone footage from the area showed emergency crews moving through neighborhoods with flashlights, stepping over splintered lumber and fallen trees as they searched damaged homes.

“I want to remind area residents to check on their neighbors and loved ones but to avoid unnecessary travel, if at all possible,” Sheriff Mike Downey said.

Kankakee Mayor Christopher W. Curtis told CNN there are no deaths or missing people in the county, though seven individuals sustained minor injuries. Several homes and commercial buildings were damaged, and multiple roads remain closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the same supercell produced a tornado that briefly touched down near Pontiac, Illinois.

This tornadic supercell tracked east for over two hours from central Illinois through Northern Indiana, eventually prompting a Tornado Emergency – the highest level of tornado warning – for Knox, Indiana. It also dropped hail over 5 inches in diameter just south of Kankakee, which could set a new Illinois state record.

Thunderstorms also impacted Chicago, where half-dollar size hail fell. The Kansas City metro area reported hail up to 3.5 inches in diameter. Dallas-Fort Worth spent hours under a flash flood warning late Tuesday into the wee hours of Wednesday as storms parked over the area.

Farther south, a tornado was observed near Dudley, Texas, and baseball-sized hail was reported in Buffalo Gap, Texas.

Five tornado watches were in effect for much of Tuesday evening, stretching from the Mexican border north to Michigan.

Powerful storms could still be churning early Wednesday morning from the Lower Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley but a renewed threat is expected to develop in the afternoon.

A widespread Level 2 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in place Wednesday for over 55 million people from Texas and Louisiana to Pennsylvania.

Damaging winds are the main threat with any storm Wednesday. A few tornadoes are possible, especially in the Lower Mississippi Valley and parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

No widespread severe thunderstorms are expected on Thursday.

